Enjoy a festive night of spectacular carols

SPECTACULAR: Santa and his elves will be at this year’s Calvary Carols Spectacular.

DECEMBER will start with a spectacular night of Christmas carols and festivities in Emerald.

Enjoy a night full of popular Christmas songs, rides, food and entertainment at Calvary Church’s Carols Spectacular this weekend.

Creative director Chloe Gagnepain has been involved in the show since 2015 and said it continued to get better each year.

This year she said the team had injected the show with some creative elements she had never seen before.

“We have some special stage elements, new characters who will be there and lots of vocals this year,” Miss Gagnepain said.

The team will perform 16 Christmas favourites, although each will have a special twist.

“A lot of people have heard the songs before but not the way we are performing them,” Miss Gagnepain said.

“We will have a few different versions of songs, making them very unique.

“It’s not just a classic carols show, but it’s more of a Christmas experience.”

About 100 volunteers have been involved in the preparation to ensure the night is a success and enjoyable for the entire community.

Miss Gagnepain said it was one of the highlights of her year and something everyone in Emerald and the Central Highlands should attend.

“Not only has it got music and activities, but there’s something unique about Christmas and how it brings people together,” she said.

“We’re excited for everyone to feel a part of our Calvary family this year and we want to try to make people feel part of the show.

“It’s exciting and it’s special.”

The Calvary Carols Spectacular is expected to be bigger and better in 2019.

Before and after the show there will be carnival rides for children, a barbecue dinner available, a full functioning cafe, as well as plenty of popcorn and fairyfloss.

Santa and his elves will make an appearance and will be happy to take photos with families in the sleigh.

The pre-show carnival will start at 5pm at Emerald’s Calvary Church on Sunday, December 1, with the carols from 6pm.

So raise a candle, sing your favourite carols and enjoy a night in the Christmas spirit.

If you want to kick-off the day early, Calvary will also be holding their Christmas Story service on Sunday morning from 9-10.30am.

Hear the story about the birth of Jesus and enjoy some songs before the big event later that evening.