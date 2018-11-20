Enjoy a fun day along the river

CELEBRATION: Don't miss out on the fun at Nogoa November.

CELEBRATION: Don't miss out on the fun at Nogoa November. Contributed

THE annual outdoor party is back again and the entire Central Highlands community is invited.

Nogoa November is a fun, free day for families at the Emerald Botanic Gardens on Saturday, November 24.

Cruise down the Nogoa River on a guided kayak tour, discover the gardens on the treasure hunt or relax and enjoy the fun fair.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said the event is all about celebrating Emerald's popular recreational space.

"The Emerald Botanic Gardens are 30 years young this year so if that is not a reason to celebrate,” he said.

"Over the past year, council has also completed works to revitalise the river and gardens.

"We've cleared a section of the river to open it up for kayaking and recently installed the new playground, fitness and barbecue area.”

Mayor Hayes said it would be a great day out with plenty of entertainment for the entire family.

"I encourage everyone to come along to enjoy the fun and educational activities for children of all ages and see what our river and botanic gardens have to offer,” he said.

"And be sure to bring swimmers, towels and sunscreen, as there will be water play and kayaking.”

A free lunch will be provided along with the kayak tours, indigenous craft, but if that's not enough to get you interested, council - in conjunction with Maraboon Veterinary Surgery - will be offering free dog microchipping.

The first 50 dogs to show their council registration will be microchipped for free.

Activities and events will run from 10am to 2pm on the west-side of Emerald Botanic Gardens, near the Vince Lester Bridge. In wet weather, the event will be relocated to the carpark at McIndoe Park.

For more information visit centralhighlands.qld.gov.au.