Enjoy Cup races in style

TOUCH OF GLASS: Run in conjunction with the Emerald Jockey Club, the Marist College Emerald Cup Races raise funds for the school's P&F association.

EMERALD is in for an unforgettable day of racing, with the Marist College Emerald Cup races fast approaching.

Marquee manager Leah Stirton, alongside a team of committed P&F members and school-based volunteers, is celebrating the landmark 15th anniversary with a fresh approach to the already outstanding

event.

"We are shaking up the look and feel this year with our stunning 'Lunch on the Lawn' marquee,” Ms Stirton said.

"Guests will enjoy a crisp pastel-colour pallet, signature cocktail on arrival, delicious canapé-style lunch and a stand-up and sit-down soiree atmosphere.

"A sensational day for the whole family under CQ's glorious winter sun.”

Held at Pioneer Park on Saturday, May 19, the day will feature a five-race program, Fashions on the Field, catered canapé lunch, a signature cocktail on arrival, entertainment and much more.

Gates open at 11am, with entry cost at $15 for general admission and $7.50 for concession. Tickets for the 'Lunch on the Lawn' marquee are $75 per head and are available from Marist College Emerald. For bookings, phone 4982 3400.

There will be live entertainment after the last race so stick around for a great day out with friends next weekend.