Enjoy Easter in the Highlands

THE Central Highlands is the place to be over Easter and even the Easter Bunny will be dropping for a visit.

The Easter festivities kick off on Sunday with a high tea to meet and greet the Central Highlands Sunflower Queen Quest entrants at the Emerald Town Hall Supper Room.

The wine and cheese evening is on Wednesday, April 12, at the Emerald Art Gallery with the queen and princess quest entrants introducing themselves and the Miss Highest Fundraiser will be announced.

"I would like to take this opportunity to invite everyone to come down to our night which is open to the public,” Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival president Isobel Hetherington said.

The following night on Thursday, April 13, is the cocktail evening at Le Porte Rosse from 6.30pm.

"We had the most amazing time last year, catching up with past queens, princesses, visitors to our area and the general public who attended for a fantastic night out,” Isobel said.

"This is a ticketed event and tickets can be purchased at Helloworld, get in early so you don't miss out.”

On Easter Saturday, there will be plenty of activities for the kids at the Family Fun Day at Pioneer Park with amusement rides, kids games and market stalls to browse.

For those feeling hungry, the Scouts are cooking up a storm with a barbecue while the Pony Club will be selling sweet treats.

Following the Easter Parade, the family fun day starts from about 10.30am and will finish with the crowning of the 2017 Central Highlands Sunflower Queen and Princess.

The Easter Race Day will follow at 1pm and the rodeo action will keep you entertained from 5.30pm at the Rodeo Arena at the Emerald Showgrounds.

For more details on the Easter Parade turn to page 56.