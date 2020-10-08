Menu
Linda Marie Black, 49, pleaded guilty on October 6 at Emerald Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Entrepreneur caught with drugs in small CQ town

Kristen Booth
8th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A WOMAN who started a business selling Indigenous health products, was caught possessing cannabis.

Linda Marie Black, 49, pleaded guilty on October 6 at Emerald Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs.

Black was intercepted by police while driving on Springsure’s Eclipse St about 1pm on July 28.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said when police searched her name, they saw she was connected to an illicit drug offence and so they carried out a search of the vehicle.

They searched a standard size tobacco pouch sitting on the front passenger seat and located a “very small” amount of loose cannabis, less than 1g.

The court heard Black had recently started selling gumby gumby, a herbal product commonly used for its health benefits and for cancer treatment.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Black, who had a dated criminal history, should have the opportunity to attend a drug assessment and information session.

She was ordered to a four month good behaviour bond. No conviction was recorded.

