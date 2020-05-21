Entries open for annual art awards

ART AWARDS: Each category promises a $750 award for first place.

HUNDREDS of dollars are up for grabs for Central Highlands artists.

The 2020 Central Highlands Annual Art Awards is now accepting entries from established and emerging artists of all ages.

There are five categories in which artists can submit their work: easel, paper-based, three-dimensional works, photography, and digital art.

Each category promises a $750 prize for first place and $250 prize for second.

Judges will also award the Central Highlands Regional Council Acquisitive Award to the most outstanding work overall.

The Central Highlands Regional Council Local Artist Award will recognise local talent, and the Margaret Gibson Youth Award celebrates up and coming artists.

The public will also nominate pieces for the People’s Choice Award.

Awards will be announced at the exhibition opening at 6.30pm on August 1.

Wine and food will be offered on the night, though physical distancing rules will be in place.

Afterwards, all entries will be displayed at the Emerald Art Gallery from August 3 to September 3.

Entries close at 5pm on July 13.