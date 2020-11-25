Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Tank salute fail
News

Epic fail as army tank almost takes out major general

by MICHAEL WRAY
25th Nov 2020 12:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A video of an army tank nearly taking out a major general at a military parade in Townsville has gone viral on a veteran's social media site.

Dubbed the "tank crew's saluting FAIL", the video has been viewed more than 217,000 times in less than a week.

Posted on the social media page of the Pineapple Express, a Veteran's support group, the video shows a recent parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 2nd Cavalry regiment, which is based at the Lavarack Barracks in Townsville

The moment an army tank almost takes out a major general at a military parade in Townsville. Picture: Supplied
The moment an army tank almost takes out a major general at a military parade in Townsville. Picture: Supplied

But the event gets off to a bad start when what appears to be the lead tank in the parade misjudges its line and ploughs into the review podium where two senior soldiers are preparing to take the salute.

The Pineapple Express says one of the soldiers on the stand was a major general.

Soldiers in armoured vehicles on parade perform a salute by rotating and lowering the gun turret.

In the video the tank performs the salute manoeuvre as it approaches the podium.

But as it moves to within metres of the stage the major general realises the turret is destined to smash into podium and begins to take evasive action, stepping backward while attempting to maintain his salute.

The turret slams into the podium and begins rotating it, forcing the major general to give up his salute and reach out and grab some railings to regain his balance.

A second soldier on the stage remains virtually unmoved throughout the slow-motion fail before the tank comes to an abrupt halt.

It was not known how much, if any, retraining the soldiers in command of the tank have undertaken since the event earlier this month.

editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani activist slammed for wasting police time and resources

        Premium Content Adani activist slammed for wasting police time and resources

        Crime A magistrate said the 47 year old was ‘used as a pawn’ and his actions did not ‘do anything’.

        Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        Premium Content Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        News Qld borders reopening sees state set for $600m windfall

        Miner sues for $750k for injury from lifting heavy buckets

        Premium Content Miner sues for $750k for injury from lifting heavy buckets

        Health Filled with galvanised bolts and weighed between 40kg to 70kg

        Parents not falling for anti-vax conspiracy theories

        Premium Content Parents not falling for anti-vax conspiracy theories

        Parenting Girl got permanent brain damage after parents refused vaccination