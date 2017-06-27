Ergon in hot water over malfunction

HUNDREDS of Emerald residents were in the cold on the weekend as an Ergon Energy fault left customers without hot water.

A spokesperson for the company said the issue was caused when a malfunction occurred on equipment at the Emerald substation, which operates hot water systems on off-peak tariffs, including residential tariffs 31 and 33.

"Some hot water systems connected to off-peak tariffs have not been turned on because the equipment at the Emerald substation, that sends the signals to turn them on and off, has malfunctioned,” the spokesperson said.

Subsequently, some customers connected to off-peak tariffs did not have their systems turned on, leaving them without hot water.

Tariffs 31 and 33 are "supplementary” and provide electricity for appliances which do not require power continuously, which is why only some Ergon customers were affected.

But the confusion didn't stop there, with some customers on those tariffs spared the chilly start to the weekend.

"Some customers received the signal sent on Friday and have remained on, while some newer switchboards have equipment that defaults to the 'on' position when signals aren't received,” the spokesperson said.

To resolve the issue, customers were requested to arrange for an electrician to bridge the relay.

Mpower Electrical Solutions managing director Daniel Usher said the bypass of the relay allowed the hot water system to function on its existing tariff in an "on demand” condition.

"We had electricians available over the weekend and were able to help out a large number of people in an attempt to get as many people their hot water back as soon as possible,” Mr Usher said.

Resident Nikki Brownlie noticed a problem on Friday night when her hot water was nearly cold.

Like many locals, she thought it was an issue with her hot water system. She then looked up the Ergon website and had "no luck” finding notice of an outage in the area.

"We called Ergon who told us there was an outage in the area with tariff 31 and 33,” she said.

"Thankfully we had a local electrician fix the problem early Saturday morning so we only went without hot water for 24 hours.”

But with hundreds of residents without hot water, electricians booked up quickly. On Monday, one electrician reported he had already helped 150 residents, and had many more waiting.

"Some people on Monday still didn't know it was a tariff problem and Ergon would cover costs of electrician,” Nikki said.

"A notice to households some how would have been ideal. We are just thankful that we only had to have cold showers for 24 hours, I felt for the families who waited longer.”

Relays will be returned to normal operation when equipment has been repaired at no cost to customers.

For more information customers are urged to contact Ergon on 132296.