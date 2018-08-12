Parenthood star’s shock home birth

Erika Christensen has given birth to her second daughter.

Erika Christensen has given birth to her second daughter.

PARENTHOOD star Erika Christensen has given birth to her second child in a surprise home birth.

The 35-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that her husband Cole Maness was forced to deliver their newborn daughter after the star left it too long to call the doctor.

Christensen posted an intimate photo on Instagram taken just after the delivery of her newborn, who the couple have named Polly.

The shot was taken by Christensen's mother, who arrived with the doctor minutes after the baby was born.

The actress said the surprise delivery was "my fault entirely as I didn't know she would come so quickly and didn't call the doc until far too late."

Christensen, who is also mum to two-year-old daughter Shane, has been documenting the last few months of her pregnancy on Instagram.

She posted a picture just a few days before Polly's birth of herself lying on the couch, writing that she was ready for the child's arrival.