Lorna McDonald, whom the essay writing competition is named after.
Essay as that: How you can get your hands on $2500

Jacobbe McBride
23rd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
WORDSMITHS are sharpening their pencils with news that Arts Central Queensland’s 2020 Lorna McDonald Essay Prize is open with a $2500 prize purse.

The prestigious literary event, held in honour of Rockhampton historian Dr Lorna McDonald, is offering a first prize of $2000 as well as a $500 runner-up encouragement award.

The annual competition is open to essays of 3000 to 5000 words exploring any aspect of Central Queensland: history, art, lifestyle, science, the natural world, personal accounts and untold stories.

It’s free to enter, and has no age or location limits.

Prize co-ordinator Mark Svendsen said the Arts Cental Queensland Lorna McDonald Essay Prize celebrated the achievements of the late Dr McDonald in collecting, interpreting, recording and writing the history of the Central Queensland region.

Judge Roger McDonald, Dr McDonald’s son, said they were looking for overlooked and under-represented aspects of the Central Queensland experience.

2018 LMEP winner Lesley Synge.
“Looking out across the paddock on a beautiful morning it is so easy to take many aspects of the environment for granted; the underlying geology, the hydrology, the birdlife, the Aboriginal history to name but a few,’ Mr McDonald says.

“We want to hear all of what makes Central Queensland tick.”

The 2020 Lorna McDonald Essay Prize is open for entries until September 30.

Entries are free and must be submitted online through the Arts Central Queensland website at ​https://artscqinc.org.au/lorna-mcdonald-essay-prize/

For more information contact Mark Svendsen on 0497 815 425 or via email marksvendsen11@gmail.com

2019 LMEP winner Nicola Apps.
arts central queensland lorna mcdonald essay prize
