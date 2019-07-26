Essay worth writing

WRITERS REWARD: Thousands up for grabs for budding CQ writers.

Jen Tybell

ARTS Central Queensland has doubled the prize money for the Lorna McDonald Essay Prize, which is now open for entries.

This year's winner will receive $2000 for an essay about any aspect of Central Queensland life and landscape.

A runner-up prize of $500 has also been added, giving entrants another chance to win.

The annual competition is open to essays of 3000 to 5000 words exploring any aspect of Central Queensland's history, art, science, lifestyle and locals.

The competition is free to enter and has no age or location limits.

Judge Roger McDonald said the judges were looking for hidden, under- represented and overlooked voices and aspects of the Central Queensland experience.

"Looking out across the paddock on a beautiful morning, it is so easy to take many aspects of the environment for granted,” Mr Mcdonald said.

"The underlying geology, the hydrology, the birdlife, the Aboriginal history to name but a few.

"We want to hear all of what makes Central Queensland tick.”

The Arts Central Queensland Lorna McDonald Essay Prize celebrates the achievements of the late Lorna McDonald in collecting, interpreting, recording and writing the history of the Central Queensland region

Entries for the Lorna McDonald Essay Prize close on September 30.

Entries are free and must be submitted online through the Arts Central Queensland website.