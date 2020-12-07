Ethical Standards Commission to probe alleged Butcher assault

Re-elected Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher celebrates securing his third consecutive term in Queensland parliament with family, friends and supporters at the Gladstone Yacht Club. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A COMPLAINT about an alleged incident involving Glenn Butcher’s father Neville has been referred by the Crime and Corruption Commission to the police Ethical Standards Command.

Rockhampton police previously concluded an investigation into the complaint with no charges being laid due to “technical issues”.

One Nation volunteer Ian Paterson alleged an incident occurred involving Neville Butcher, a retired Queensland Police officer, during early voting at the Boyne Island Community Centre on October 21.

He reported it to Tannum Sands police, who passed the investigation onto the Gladstone CIB.

As Wayne Butcher, Glenn’s brother and Neville’s son, is a Detective Sergeant at Gladstone, the complaint was passed on to Rockhampton Police to investigate.

The Observer does not imply any wrong doing by Wayne Butcher.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the investigation was conducted by the Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch.

“Included in the investigation was a review of CCTV footage, which due to technical issues did not capture the alleged incident,” the spokeswoman said.

“The matter is now finalised.”

When the complainant Ian Paterson was told the investigation by police had concluded after police encountered “technical issues”, he reported the alleged incident to the CCC.

“After I lodged the complaint with the CCC I received confirmation they had received my complaint, but I have received no further updates,” Mr Paterson said.

Glenn Butcher said it was up to the Ethical Standards Command to investigate the incident.

“Obviously the CCC rejected the complaint and have passed it onto another body to investigate,” he said.

On Friday December 4, the CCC confirmed it had assessed the incident and passed it on for further investigation.

“The CCC can confirm it received a complaint relating to an incident at Boyne Island,” a CCC spokesman said.

“The complaint was assessed by the CCC and the CCC determined to refer this matter to the QPS Ethical Standards Command.

“Queries relating to this matter should be directed to the QPS.”

A spokeswoman said the Queensland Police Service had received a referral from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

“This investigation remains ongoing and as such, the Queensland Police Service is unable to comment further at this time,” the spokeswoman said.

