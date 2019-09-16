Menu
Login
This is where we'll feel the conflict.
This is where we'll feel the conflict. Danielle Lowe
Politics

EU concerned over Saudi oil attack

16th Sep 2019 3:16 AM

The attack on two Saudi oil facilities threatens security and undermines efforts to reduce tensions in the region, the European Union says, while stressing the need to clearly establish who was behind the incident.

"Yesterday's attack by drones on two Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia poses a real threat to regional security," an EU foreign policy spokesperson said in a statement, expressing sympathy to the Saudi authorities and people.

"At a time when tensions in the region are running high, this attack undermines ongoing work at de-escalation and dialogue," the statement says.

"It is important to clearly establish the facts and determine responsibility for this deplorable attack," the spokesperson said, calling for "maximum restraint and de-escalation."

More Stories

Show More
eropean union gulf conflict oil prices proxy war saudi oil attack

Top Stories

    A 'dam' interesting book

    A 'dam' interesting book

    News Book about Fairbairn Dam proving popular across the board

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    News Tieri school gets to experience mining equipment upclose

    Explode with colour at school event

    Explode with colour at school event

    News Colour Fun Event fundraiser for Middlemount

    Police start social media trial

    Police start social media trial

    News Using 'powerful' way to spread information to region