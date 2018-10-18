Unbelievable: $350 flights to Europe

We've seen cheap flights before - but $350 to Europe, on a full-service airline, from east coast Australia to one of the world's most happening cities during the European summer is virtually unheard of.

This week, STA Travel is advertising $699 return flights from Melbourne or Sydney to Barcelona flying Air China, between February and June next year.

The sale, which ends tomorrow, comes amid fierce rivalry between airlines running competing early-bird Europe sales.

The only other carrier we've seen offering fares to Europe that low has been budget airline Scoot - which charges extra for checked baggage and meals.

So, what's the deal with Air China? I Know the Pilot founder Garth Adams told Escape earlier this year that although Chinese carriers "don't currently have the best reputation … they've been improving in leaps and bounds in recent years, and their prices are simply too good to ignore." The airline gets the highest (seven-star) safety rating from airlineratings.com.

But if you'd rather fly with a more prestigious airline, you can still snap up surprisingly affordable fares at the moment.

Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain.

Here's a few of the most enticing Europe deals we've spotted:

Flights plus four nights' accommodation in Europe from $939

Flight Centre is advertising Scoot deals to Athens or Berlin including a four-night hotel stay during February and March.

Athens from $987 on Singapore Airlines

Fresh from being named the world's best airline for 2018, Singapore Airlines' earlybird sale fares includes flights from Melbourne to Athens from $987, for travel from mid-January to early September. Sale ends October 30.

Dublin from $1165 return on Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific is running an earlybird sale until October 31, with fares across its European destinations on sale for travel from March to August.

London from $1291 return on Etihad

Etihad's Europe deals include $1291 flights from Melbourne to London, on sale until October 24, for travel between mid-January to mid-September.

Rome from $848 return on Thai Airways

Skyscanner reports Thai Airways has flights from Perth to Rome from $848, on sale until October 31 as part of its earlybird sale.

$981 return flights to Europe on Qatar

Finder.com.au reports Qatar Airways has fares from under $1000, with a 10 per cent off coupon that expires November 30.

Once you arrive, Athens is the most affordable of the major European cities.

Getting in now could save you big, with average savings on some of Europe's top destinations of up to 44 per cent, according to Skyscanner.

The flight search site reports average savings of about $800 on flights to Amsterdam, among the most popular destinations for Australian travellers.

And if you want to make your holiday savings go further, Skyscanner recommends choosing your destination and travel dates carefully.

"We would recommend European-bound Australians to look at the shoulder seasons of May and September which still have great weather, as well as less expensive emerging cities to really maximise the value of their holiday," says Skyscanner travel expert Michael Grierson.

The site's research shows Athens represents the best value when compared to other major European cities based on the average cost of accommodation, meals and transport. Rome was the next most affordable city, followed by Barcelona.

Amsterdam is always a popular choice — but get in quick or you could end up paying $800 more.

Top tips for booking earlybird fares from finder.com.au

Be flexible: Once you see a heavily discounted fare to Europe, jump on it, no matter where in Europe the flight might take you. Thanks to budget carriers like Ryanair and Easyjet, once you're in Europe, travel is cheap.

Watch out for credit card fees: Many payment systems charge extra for you to pay with a credit card. Check carefully before you buy to see what fee-free options are available, such as direct debit and PayPal.

Use price match guarantees: Travel agents such as Flight Centre, Expedia, Helloworld and CheapOAir offer price match guarantees. If you find the same flight cheaper elsewhere, contact them to see what they can do.

See more earlybird Europe flight booking tips at finder.com.au