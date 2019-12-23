Event orgainsers have 185,000 reasons to celebrate

KEY event organisers in the Capricorn Region have an extra reason to celebrate this Christmas with the announcement of the Round 14 Queensland Destination Event Program (QDEP) funding. Four (4) eligible events across, Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Sapphire Gemfields have received an incredible $185,000 funding in total. The successful funding applicants are CQUniversity Village Festival, Fitzroy River Barra Bash, Gemfest 'Festival of Gems' and Rockhampton River Festival.

The Queensland Destination Events Program is designed to recognise the crucial link between events and the destinations in which they are staged.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO, Mary Carroll, said "We are thrilled to hear the outcome of this Round 14 funding. Events form a major economic driver for our destination, attracting visitors, visitor nights and expenditure each year. Capricorn Enterprise is involved in the application process for all QDEP funding and we are always eager to speak with new event organisers who are looking to further develop their new or existing events."

The distribution of the events funds is as follows:

Rockhampton River Festival $25,000 - Destination

Fitzroy River Barra Bash $10,000 - Destination

Gemfest 'Festival of Gems' $30,000 - Significant level, one year of funding

CQUniversity Village Festival $100,000 - Significant level, three-year funding until 2022

On behalf of the CQUniversity Village Festival Board the Chair, Phil Henry, said "The approval of the Festival's QDEP submission was greatly appreciated. This will enable the Board and our partners to significantly enhance our marketing strategy. As the premier arts, music and cultural event on the Capricorn Coast we need to target all our different audiences - locally, regionally and interstate - to draw them to the beautiful Capricorn Coast. The three year funding package will underpin this work."

"While state and local governments contribute significantly to these major events for which we are very grateful, I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of the local community. Many festivals and events in our region just would not happen without our amazing local small to medium business sponsors, corporate partners and the hundreds of wonderful volunteers who make these events happen", said Mary Carroll.

To find out more on the Queensland Destination Event Program visit https://teq.queensland.com/events