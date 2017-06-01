Event ready to spread its wings

FUN TAKES OFF: Kiralee, Jayden, Beau, Ashton, Xavier and Brooke with the Lockheed Electra Jnr.

WHETHER you love wings, wheels or a game of rugby, the Wings, Wheels, Rugby event next weekend is just for you.

Held at the Rolleston Community Oval on Saturday, June 10, from 9am, co-organiser Nathan Blackburn said the day featured an impressive line-up and was unlike any event held in the region before.

"An event of this size has never been experienced in the Central Highlands before, we need support of it,” he said.

"Its idea is to get something that's never happened in Rolleston before and provide something for the community. It's also a way of giving back so get in and support the event and come along and bring the family.”

Mr Blackburn said they now had more than 80 aircraft for the day including a Tigermoth, Steedman, Lockheed plus aerial aerobatic and stunt planes, skydiving and helicopters.

"We have aircraft from all over the state and I know we have planes coming from Coffs Harbour, all varying ages and types,” he said.

"The Lockheed Electra Junior is one of only two flying in Australia and one of only 12 flying in the world. This is the only one with the original cockpit.

"We have street cars, drag cars, classic and vintage cars, motorbikes and MGs.”

In addition to the wings and wheels on display, there are market stalls plus rides and face painting for the children.

There is also an aerial display of drones for use in agriculture.

The action continues on the rugby field at 4pm when the Rolleston Roos start their 2017 rugby season against the Blackwater Basilisks.

Money raised from the day will go to the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Rolleston Health Clinic with the RFDS on hand to give free health and well-being checks.

"Being so isolated if these services weren't available it would be a great loss to the community,” Mr Blackburn said.