Menu
Login
Aglaonema modestum or Chinese evergreen has green and red leaf.
Aglaonema modestum or Chinese evergreen has green and red leaf. eaglesky
Gardening

Evergreen has a flair for the dramatic

by IN MY GARDEN: ANGIE THOMAS
23rd Sep 2018 2:30 PM

If you're after an indoor plant with interesting or dramatic foliage colour, then look for Chinese evergreen (aglaonema spp) in your local nursery.

It comes in a dazzling range of leaf colours and patterns and creates a lovely contrast when grown in among dark green indoor plants or makes a beautiful statement all on its own.

To keep your indoor Chinese evergreen flourishing:

Choose a well-drained pot and use good quality potting mix.

Position the pot in a warm, brightly lit room, away from direct sunlight.

Allow the potting mix to dry out slightly in between watering.

Chinese evergreens love a humid environment, so sit the pot on a layer of pebbles in a tray or saucer and regularly add water so the pebbles are almost covered but the pot sits above the water.

Feed plants from spring to autumn to encourage leaf growth.

Chinese evergreen may be toxic to pets if ingested, so keep them out of the reach of inquisitive cats and dogs.

aglaonema angie thomas chinese evergreen in my garden
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Community project unveiled

    Community project unveiled

    News The Clermont Peace Pole project was officially planted and unveiled to the public at Pioneer Park.

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    News Real estate agent is seeing confidence back in Central Queensland.

    Rallying against cancer

    Rallying against cancer

    News An Emerald couple are set for the adventure of a lifetime.

    School proud to give to drought appeal

    School proud to give to drought appeal

    News Bluff State School have jumped on board the drought appeal.

    Local Partners