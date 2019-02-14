Full teams for NRL preseason: Week 1

Corey Allan has been named at fullback for the Rabbitohs.

THE build-up to the NRL season is well and truly underway with the first round of trials kicking off this weekend. Get every team for every game right here.

Parramatta Eels vs Canberra Raiders

Friday, February 15, St Mary's League Stadium, 7:00pm

Eels: TBA

Raiders: TBA

Things to watch: Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has indicated he will use this trial to blood a number of fringe players so keep your eye on new recruits Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who is competing for the fullback job, and Englishman Ryan Sutton, a fiery prop.

Sutton is expected to make his Canberra debut.

Indigenous All Stars vs Maori All Stars

Friday, February 15th, AAMI Park, 7:00pm

Indigenous All Stars: 1. Bevan French, 2. Blake Ferguson, 3, James Roberts 4. Latrell Mitchell, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Tyrone Roberts, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Josh Kerr, 11. David Fifita, 12. Adam Elliott, 13. Tyrone Peachey

Interchange: 14. Will Chambers, 15. Leilani Latu, 16. Chris Smith, 17. Alex Johnston 18. Jesse Ramien, 19. Tyrell Fuimaono, 20. Kotoni Staggs

Maori All Stars: 1. Peta Hiku, 2. Dane Gagai, 3. Esan Masrters, 4. Dean Whare, 5. Jordan Kahu, 6. Kalyn Ponga, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. James Tamou, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Adam Blair

Interchange: 14. Danny Levi, 15. Brad Takairangi, 16. James Fisher-Harris, 17. Gerard Beale, 18. Corey Harawira-Naera, 19. Joseph Tapine, 20. Kenny Bromwich.

Things to watch: Everything! This is one of the great games on the rugby league calendar and the entire day, from the women's match to the war dances to the game itself, promises to be a treat.

From a more technical standpoint, all eyes will be on Kalyn Ponga and his move to five-eighth.

The All Stars game is always a highlight of the pre-season. AAP Image/David Crosling.

South Sydney vs Riverina All Stars

Saturday, February 16th, Albury Sports Ground, 6:00pm

Rabbitohs: 1. Corey Allan, 2. Mawene Hiroti, 3. Campbell Graham, 4. Jacob Gagan, 5. Cory Denniss, 6. Dean Hawkins, 7. Connor Tracey, 8. Junior Tatola, 9. Billy Brittain, 10. Kurt Dillon, 11. Jack Johns, 12. Kyle Turner, 13. Lucky Ta'avale

Interchange: 14. Rhys Kennedy, 15. Bayley Sironen, 16. Keaon Koloamatangi, 17. Tarquinn Alatipi-Butler, 18. Ky Rodwell

Riverina All Stars squad: Luke Berkery, Robbie Byatt, Sam Elwin, Daniel Foley, Noa Fotu, Jake Goodwin, Tyron Gorman, Ben Jeffery, Andrew Lavaka, Kose Leilei, James Luff, Jack Lyons, Chris Maher, Kyle McCarthy, Michael Mitchell, Adam Pearce, Adrian Purtell, Nathan Rose, Sterling Ross, Nick Skinner, James Smart, Etu Uaisele

Things to watch: Corey Allan is one of the most promising up and coming fullbacks in the league so there'll be plenty of eyes on him. With Greg Inglis to retire at the end of next season he's the heir apparent.

Haas is one of rugby league’s brightest propestcs. AAP Image/Darren England.

Brisbane Broncos vs Souths-Logan Magpies

Saturday, February 16th, Father Ranger Oval, Warwick, 7:00pm AEDT

Broncos: Tesi Niu, Richie Kennar, Gehamat Shibasaki, Ed Burns, Herbie Farnworth, Troy Dargan, Tom Dearden, Payne Haas, Jake Turpin, Thomas Flegler, Andre Savelio, Jamil Hopoate, Patrick Carrigan. Bench: Kobe Hetherington, Leenan Palasia, Jordan Grant, Patrick Mago, Ethan Bullemor, Tanah Boyd, Cory Paix, Xavier Coates, Ilikena Vudogo.

Magpies: TBA

Things to watch: This Brisbane team is full of young fellas pushing for a chance at the top grade. Payne Haas is the biggest name but Tom Flegler and Patrick Carrigan are both very promising and halfback pair Cory Praix are Tanah Boyd are two players the club has high hopes for.

