Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright
The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright
News

INVESTIGATION: Grosvenor mine blast probe begins

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
4th Aug 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOARD of inquiry investigating the Grosvenor mine blast and other various high potential incidents will start public hearings in Brisbane today.

Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry chairman Terry Martin said witnesses would provide evidence during public questioning as part of the investigation.

"The first tranche of public hearings will not concern the serious accident at Grosvenor mine on May 6, 2020, nor methane exceedances at that mine," Mr Martin said.

"Investigations into all of these matters continue but more needs to be done before witnesses are called at public hearings."

The August hearings will focus the role of the Mines Inspectorate, the role of the industry and site safety and health representatives and how the management structure and employment arrangements of the mining companies may impact on mine safety.

An aerial image of Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright
An aerial image of Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright

More stories:

Anglo's new measures to prevent Grosvenor mine repeat

Tragic 60 seconds: Mine blast findings released

Grosvenor miners injured in blast take steps to recovery

They will also explore the methane exceedances at Grasstree, Moranbah North and Oaky North mines.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham announced the Coal Mining Board of Inquiry in the wake of the Grosvenor mine disaster, which left five workers with horrific burns injuries.

Members of the public are encouraged to observe the hearings on livestream or attend the hearings in person.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

A livestream broadcast will be available on the inquiry's website and is accessible from any internet enabled device.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham. Picture: Daryl Wright
Mines Minister Anthony Lynham. Picture: Daryl Wright

The hearings will be held in court 17 of the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Witness list:

Week one

August 4

Mark Stone - Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Resources Safety and Health Queensland

Peter Newman - Chief Inspector of Coal Mines - Resources Safety and Health Queensland

Stephen Smyth - Regional Inspector of Mines - Resources Safety and Health Queensland

 

August 5

Kelvin Schiefelbein - Underground Mine Manager - Grasstree Mine

Braedon Smith - Ventilation Officer - Grasstree Mine

Tim McNally - Operations Manager - Grasstree Mine

 

August 6

Peter Noton - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Grasstree Mine

Shaun Stingle - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Grasstree Mine

Josh Smith - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Grasstree Mine

Graeme Read - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Grasstree Mine

Luke Shackleton - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Grasstree Mine

 

August 7

Scott Fraser - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Moranbah North Mine

Kelvin Sloan - Longwall Co-ordinator - Moranbah North Mine

Michael Lerch - Underground Mine Manager - Moranbah North Mine

Jason Hill - Industry Safety and Health Representative - Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union

Stephen Woods - Industry Safety and Health Representative - Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union

 

Week two

August 10

Gus Wilson - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Oaky North Mine

Luca Pantano - Ventilation Officer - Oaky North Mine

Michael Downs - Underground Mine Manager - Oaky North Mine

Joe Barber - Site Safety and Health Representative - Oaky North Mine

 

August 11

Jim Hoare - Site Safety and Health Representative - Grasstree Mine

Richard Harris - Site Safety and Health Representative - Grasstree Mine

To be determined - Corporate Representative - Oaky Creek Holdings Pty Ltd

 

August 12

Paul Brown - Inspector of Mines - Resources Safety and Health Queensland

Mark Lydon - Inspector of Mines - Resources Safety and Health Queensland

 

Week three

August 17

Tyler Mitchelson - Head of Metallurgical Coal Anglo American plc

Chief Executive Officer Anglo American Metallurgical Coal Pty Ltd

Warwick Jones - Head of Human Resources

Anglo American plc - BC Met Coal

 

August 18

To be determined - Corporate Representative

Anglo Coal (Capcoal Management) Pty Ltd

To be determined - Corporate Representative

Anglo Coal (Moranbah North Management) Pty Ltd

To be determined

Damien Wynn - Site Senior Executive - Grasstree Mine

anglo american grosvenor mine mine safety mining news queensland coal mining board of inquiry
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proud moment as CQ town welcomes 11 new Australian citizens

        premium_icon Proud moment as CQ town welcomes 11 new Australian citizens

        News The mayor welcomed the new citizens in an intimate ceremony.

        CQ trainer scores about 40 wins in one season

        premium_icon CQ trainer scores about 40 wins in one season

        Horses ‘There is a race out there for every horse, the key is to go and find it’

        New app to help reduce price of regional airfares

        premium_icon New app to help reduce price of regional airfares

        News Government works to tackle the issue of high priced airfares in Central...

        DATA: Hundreds of people left homeless in Capricornia

        premium_icon DATA: Hundreds of people left homeless in Capricornia

        Information The data also reveals thousands of people in Central Queensland are in need of...