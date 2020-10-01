Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Randall Leslie Scott Bloomfield

Charlie Karalekas

Reece Charles Thompson

Jordan Lee Mitchell

Israel Nathaneal David Sales

Zachary Wayne Thomas Weldon

Daniel Richard Frahm

Archie Oakley

Naomi Jess Geia

Brodie Frederick Fletcher

James Allen Toon

Jamie Willersdorf

Kieran James Burton

Anthony Lukan Mahady

Nathan James Thorpe

David Gerard Byrne

Michael Thomas Daley

Jasmine Marree Strandquist

Maicee Lane Kelly

Trent Randall Bateman

Jack Christopher Newman

Ferven Anino Bunda

Douglas John Graham

Kenneth James Bateman

Cody James Hughes

Philip Anthony Matthew Fletcher

Taylah-Lee Parker-Kewin

Hemmo De Vries

Travis Northey

Kaye Mitchell

Glenn Hilton Brown

Michael Peter Burns

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court, Thursday, October 1