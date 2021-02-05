Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Blackwater Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
5th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Christopher Peter Roberts

Benjamin Moss Fraser

Anthony John Meyer

Lauren Patricia Wallman

Anthony Edward Robson

Janaya Paige Ebony Port

Karyn Louise Crittenden

Lester Roderick Malone

Juanita Marlena Tobane

Glenn Hilton Brown

John Leird Lucas

Triston Brandon Lee Major

Jared Reece Borghero

Daphne Mary Cameron

Archie Oakley

Baxter Ian Smith

Mandy Elizabeth Driessens

Lachlan John Geiger

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court, Friday, February 5

More Stories

blackwater magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New CQ headspace location to launch to combat suicide

        Premium Content New CQ headspace location to launch to combat suicide

        Community “Given the number of youth suicides in the area, we recognise it’s vital to have more early intervention services available locally.”

        Awards recognise powerhouse women across Isaac region

        Premium Content Awards recognise powerhouse women across Isaac region

        Community ‘This is our chance to celebrate the incredible resilience of women and the...

        Former NRL stars coming to play in CQ

        Premium Content Former NRL stars coming to play in CQ

        Rugby League Legends to take on locals: ‘We’ve got over 3000 NRL games between all the...

        Restrictions on visiting CQ ‘vulnerable facilities’

        Premium Content Restrictions on visiting CQ ‘vulnerable facilities’

        Health Chief Health Officer orders restrictions to aged care, hospitals, disability...