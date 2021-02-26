Menu
Blackwater Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Benjamin Moss Fraser

Adam James Maletz

Denzel Angus John Battersby-Row Row

Brett Andrew Bellert

Dean Rackley

Joshua Robert Clarke

Veronica Kerry-Ann George

Elisha Dios Murray

Christopher Peter Roberts

Ninihi Jack Junior Ham

Rawinia Ivy Thompson

Byron Robert Gilmour

Albert Victor Rankin

Shane Edward Brown

Cody James Hughes

Teashan Rose Mcleod

Wade Andrew Clifford

Reece Charles Thompson

Kaye Maree Mitchell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court, Friday, February 26

