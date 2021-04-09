Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
9th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Tearna Coreall Dalton

Stephen Lloyd Flanders

Elvis Presley Smallwood

Natalie Ann Wright

Bradley James Bruton

Glenn Hilton Brown

Stephen Anthony Munt

Bradley Huntsmore Simpson

Kelvin James Mcginnis

Justin Vaughn Rankin

Kym Shannelle Wilson

Arthur Walker Couch

Teashan Rose Mcleod

Ty Douglas Christison

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9

More Stories

blackwater magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ thoroughbred breeder gearing up for big sale

        Premium Content CQ thoroughbred breeder gearing up for big sale

        Horses Experienced breeder to offer six yearlings at region’s biggest sale this weekend.

        CQ man unearths ‘monster marsupial’ fossils near mining town

        Premium Content CQ man unearths ‘monster marsupial’ fossils near mining town

        News Prehistoric find uncovers remnants of what is believed to be the biggest marsupial...

        AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Premium Content AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Health Scott Morrison waits for review after Uk AstraZeneca decision

        Police reveal details of investigation into man’s death

        Premium Content Police reveal details of investigation into man’s death

        Crime A man has died after allegedly suffering serious head injuries in Woorabinda.