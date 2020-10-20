Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, October 20

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, October 20

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

John Steven Cole

Luke Anthony Sharpe

Johnathon Christopher Pavletich

Jason Ross Constable

Dillon Michael Zaitseva-Cook

Freddy Zachariah Wesley

Christian Lee Troyon

Abraham Douglas Swanson

Scott Donald Steele

Gregor James Moore

Owen Stanley Johnson

Jacquelin Rowena Ivory

Michael James Fisher

Liam Matthew Irons

Chad James Stevens

Alexander Gregor

Louis Roy Samy

Mark Andrew Paterson

Samuel Momolou Rogers

Benjamin David Bickford

Adnan Chopane

Jacqueline Lorraine Booth

Adam Paul Allister

Melissa Joanne Callaghan

Adam Brent Sullivan

Rhys James Williams

Daniel Steven Hughes

Joseph William Hobson

Luciano Peter Nocerino

Sam Son Pham

Kain Robin Johnston

Shane Michael Pashen

Harrison Wayne Dwyer

David Allan Rudd

Scott Gregory Murray

Jaymin Ashley Jason Taylor

Melissa Leigh Savage

Bradley Allan Russell

Louise Leanne Burns

Nicholas Joseph Murray Marcus

Isobel Margaret Merna Rabbitt

Raegan Verna June Reeks

Jamie Lee Hunter

Zechariah Richard Maihi

Jay Allan Nielson

Andy Giorgatzis

Renee Louise Kelly

Raymond John Hoatten

James John Gardiner

Terrence George Wilks

Tearnna Paige Lowe

Luke Philip Courtney

Kristoffer James Johannes Lisman

Brandon Joseph Nicolia

Hannah Louise Dunne

Adam Smaldon

Dominic Squara

Jason Robert Thompson

Jake Bryan Stewart

Ryan John Male

Christopher John Leist

Alesandra Karin Stepanko

Matthew Edward Shaw

Ashley Maurice Dopson

Paul David Graham

Pamela Melissa Facey

Jack Matthew Oswald

Jordon Godfree James Sleeman

Morgan Lee Davies

Kyle Christopher White

Wilson Francis Speedy

Matthew Charles Wrench

Tijana Lee Kershaw

Roderick John Patterson

Shaun Jeffrey Freney

Daniel Charles Petersen

Kyron Douglas Dendle

Ian James Wright

Nathan James Victor Gardiner

Billy Wyatt Brown

Josef Thomas Fisher

Linda Joy Moore

Clint Victor Beeston

Michael Lawrence Potter

Lamara Ruth Warner

Joseph Spreadborough

Ethan Liam Ratahi Williams

Nathan David Dalton

Shane Matthew Aplin

Mark Gregory Davenport

Chelsea Wilson

Malena Reina Davis

Steven James Reynolds

Matthew John Gills

Kurt Matthew Dillon

Gareth February

Jilan Leeding

Daniel Patrick Ryan

Ellen Lela Dallow

John Robert Ullman

Mason John Anderson

Fengqi Li

Praveen Kumar

Ben Michael Thomsen

Daniel Leslie Gordon Franks

Owen Noel Franklin

Gary Marshall Frescon

Blake Jesse Lynch

Aleisha Lesley Chandler

Luke David O'Donnell

Harley Daivd James Sielaff

Eve Hope Yegdich

Dylan Jake Anthony Bock

Keenan John Thomas

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, October 20