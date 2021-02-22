FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Renee Christina Riddett
David Staskiewicz
Taryn Lea Berg
Michael Alexander Long
Emma Anne Weatherall
Leslie Maxwell Cunningham
Lochlan Cooper Graham
Adam Joel Anderson
Glem Anthony Huber
Patrina Mary Alexander
Michael John Page
Theo Fewquandie
Daniel Adam Gubecka
Mubarak Ahmed Abed Aljorani
Heremia Samuel Simeon
Jason Ronald Vaughan
Alicia Ann Riseley
Elise Lorraine Mcdonnell
Chaney Leigh Swyny
Marnie Patricia Coolwell
Christina Alma Schofield
Werimu Rawiri Amundsen
Susan Chilumbu
Leonard Bruce Murdoch
Shaun Richard O'Connor
Shane Leimeister
Obonno Orik Obonno
Jake Dakota Pottinger
Adrian Grant Waho Cribb
David Lester Spray
Alison Hazel Stephan
Francis Lester Bowman
Jason Andrew Wooldridge
Dean Matthew Hopkins
Shane Michael Renwood
Arnold James Richards
Mark Anthony Davis
Matthew Graham Murray
Mason John Anderson
Milly Christine D Chase
Shifraz Sharris Cox
Zacharia Caley
Adam John Vaughan
Hardy Mitchell O'Toole
Shantel Meagan Yates
Robart Gabriel Malou
Nicholas Patrick Donlen
Rachael Christina Kleintank
Samba Amadou Ba
Teahu Wirangi Hardiman
Rashid-Ahmed Omarjee
Shane Leslie Joseph Funch
Tamara Jayne Matthews
Joshua James Shannon
Andrew John Neilsen
Jeremy Ostojic
Raymond Colin Puohotaua
David Hola
Bradley James Murray
Clayton Cervantes Curran
Lucy Rose Poole
Kozta Niko Raptis
Caupolican Montoya
Hope Joy Barron
Jye Raymond Hall
Beau Aleaxander Hill
David William Holmes
Nicholas Michale Tsironis
Anthony Mark Sheales
Timothy Leslie Mcmahon
Michael Brian Phillips
Kieren Matthew Craig Baker
Gabriel Antonio Garcia
Shane Lee Bidner
Thomas Alexander Browning
Michael James Foley
Bradley Allen Lamb
Cameron Thomas James Cooper
Darryl Thomas Cleary
Justin Henry Williams
Beau Alexander Hill
Ryan Daniel Bickley
Samantha Elizabeth Pocknee
Richard Keith Chapman
Joel Thomas
Stephen Jeffrey Curtis
Kirsten Isobel Ann Hart
Shakita May Hughes
Felix Callum Hobbs
Shane Daniel Farrow
Leigh Garnett Phillips
Daniel Martin Kornaus
Gail Irene Smith
Mitchell Brown
Raymond Joe Morris-Wilson
Troy Patrick Gibbs
Jason John Wegner
Daniel James Prasser
Zaryn Martin Gardiner
Neil Macdonald Taylor
John Kovacevic
Amy Lauren Wojcik
Luke Daniel Ross
Patrick John Morgan-Elliott
Robert James
John David Yelaska
Jordan Hannan Lovett
Livingstone Chambers-Blair
Steven Alan Harris
Robert Francis Mcphee
Jasmine Harnish Radhanpuriya
Lucas Robert Keating
Samuel Vaughan Brooking
Kristi Therese Greig
Rimoni Douglas Lofipo
Logan Ashley Douglas Brown
Craig Thomas Scarborough
Celia Anne Paul
James William Bond
Christian Barton Laird
Clinton Alan Hanley
Robert Dimoia
Brett Anthony Weal
Jason Fleetwood Fry
Anthony John Muller
Joel Nathan Walker
Jonathan Brian Agnew Austin
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22