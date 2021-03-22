FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Reece James Cushway

Alexander Kenneth Hill

James Donald Quick

Gershome Kebel Rodgers

Atem Bior

Emma Jayne Mann

Joshua Andrew Teirney

Bartholomew James Heron

Bo Keven Shayler

Koneferenisi Levaula Leilua

Timothy Jacob Ramsay-Woodcroft

Reece Stephen Fewster

Sam Faneco

Shane Jeffery Stein

Adam Gregory Southam

Van Tuan Nguyen

Robert William Ritchie

Steven Phrasit Britt

Rawiri Iwingaro Poppe

Patiyan Yimyaem

Taison Grainger

Brandon Lee Francisco

Joshua Jordan Rice

Adam John Parry

James Gordon Curtis

Donald Scott Ford

Prudence Michelle Pennicott

Jack Casey Binding-Evans

Benjaman James Dennis

Anthony Mark Sheales

Kieren Matthew Craig Baker

Hathikar Prak

Mitchell Ryan Vickers

Jessica Carolina Ortega Castrillon

Bradley John Lysaught

Cameron Bernard Mcdonald

Shannon Dale Robertson

Anthony Dean Castleman

Benjamin Ralph Lowry

Benson John Kennedy

John Clayton Martello

Charles Brian Paiwan

Nyazi Toto

Corey Mark Forster

Debra Fay Luca

Adam Gregory Veitch

Liam Oswald Schedue

Todsapon Ritmaha

Jacob William Burns

Johann Kovacs

John Hendry Martin

Wei Wang

Brandon Hastings

Timothy John Fisher

Matthew Geoffrey Rixon

Brody Alan Sherwood

Hamilton John Gillingham

Scott Cameron Finlayson

Marcus John Sam Tomasel

Samantha Emily Cowan

Karl David Aston

Paul Allan Goldsmith

Luke Andrew Sorensen

Jordan Grant Hinchcliffe

Ricky Siplon Teano

Tahnee Frost

Brett Michael Kerr

Tegan Rebecca Blackburn

Judith Ellen Marko

Steven Leonard Cartledge

Duke Benjamin Maradani

Kelly Carol Russell

Manjula Kate Mclean

Lesley Fay Purcell

Jennifer Kristine Seris

Joseph David Dunshea

Lawrence James Raymond Kelly

Nicolo Maggio

Jai Russell Elliott

Mickaela Anatasia Hoelscher

Madison Elizabeth Whitehead

Carl Bruce Mcalevey

Stephanie Madison Gray

Trevor Dayle Doyle

Thomas Jordan Nott

Nicollette Amanda Norley

Ryan John Menzies

Leigh Garnett Phillips

Brandon Bailey

Anthony James King

Lawrence Bain Forshaw

Lee Simon Schievink

Jack Anthony Dixon

Samantha Plehanoff

Justin Royce Wright

Peter Roberts Maxwell

Robert Walter Page

Hayden John Mell

Scott William Andrews

Geoffrey Daniel Hobbs

Dwight Dylan John Reeks

Amanda Leis Kimmel

Kirryn Luke Roker

Shayne Bryan Mcheyzer

Ty Lawance William O'Toole

Laura Kate Jones

Paul Robert Barratt-Hassett

Michael Benjamin Dugan

Reif Patrick Clancy

George Thomas Tapau

Denham Rackemann

Joshua Michael Caldwell

Karl Robert Newburn

Glenn Derek Marfell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22