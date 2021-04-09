Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9
Crime

FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
9th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Che Desmond Smith-Sellars

Stanley Joseph Gordon

Mei Kei Chan

Max Peter Nation

Mauola Va

William Craig Mcmahon

David James Nava

Audrey Silvia Blair

Wayne Andrew Clark

Zachery Mitchell Todd

Timothy Charles Mclean Ensor

Justin Lee Tapscott

Cherie Janette Auton

Poppy Grace Wood

Richard Frederick George Coleman

Peter Alan Christopher Gray

Tania Jane Mcmurray

Jody-Maree Joan Morrow

Ashley Robert Eric William Dynevor

Nicholas Alexander Dombrowski

Natham Kevin Charles Davis

Sol Roan Valvoi

Trevor Edwin Roy Rackley

Scott Andrew Morton

Rebecca Lyn Spencer

Jake Dakota Pottinger

Teneil Lee Hassan

Dalmatia Rose Elizabeth Gagai

Daniel Ricardo Pastor Pastor

Glenn Alan Hollow

Bryan Andrew Kochemaikin

Sampath Sandaruwan Samaranayake

Norman William John Grosser

Trent Lyndon Darby

Sharnelle Conlon

Benjamin Matthew Gilchrist

Natalie Jayne Powell

Danelle Rose Sheen

Kyle David Dean

Ricky John Ward

Jessica Lee Ann Hadley

Emma Margaret Walklate

Gerard Anthony Mason

Roderick John Patterson

Tipilisio Ngalungalu Mahe

Nicholas Lythe Saunders

Hannah Patrice Stephen

Kylie Leanne Pannell

Cameron Bernard Mcdonald

David Lloyd Auckram

Stanley Joseph Gordan

Takeera Sandra Douglas

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday.

        CQ thoroughbred breeder gearing up for big sale

        Premium Content CQ thoroughbred breeder gearing up for big sale

        Horses Experienced breeder to offer six yearlings at region’s biggest sale this weekend.

        CQ man unearths ‘monster marsupial’ fossils near mining town

        Premium Content CQ man unearths ‘monster marsupial’ fossils near mining town

        News Prehistoric find uncovers remnants of what is believed to be the biggest marsupial...

        AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Premium Content AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Health Scott Morrison waits for review after Uk AstraZeneca decision