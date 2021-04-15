FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Dallus James Appleton
Daniel Joshua Harrison
Daniel Adam
Kimberly-Claire Leung
Dean John Gribbin
Tyson Iago Walker
Hannah Bridget Carpenter
Bimal Lama
David Anthony Greenwood
Achileas Filipou
Carl Vincent Carsburg
Daniel Harrison
Nicollette Amanda Norley
Sam Ismail
Ian Francis Fabricato
Alan Barry Roma
Jayden Ronald Notman
Matthew John Gills
Francis John Diete
Beau Dean Budak
Anthony Edward Tuesley
Niki Paul Michell
Mark Iain Fuller
John William Mikiel
Pollyanna Jessica Joy Vavi Satrick
Leslie James Howie
Kieran Andrew Hafner
Glendenna Elizabeth Vera Carlo
Adam James Motley
Robert Michael Sutherland
Uhlan Bird
Mattais Kilifi Heimuli
Tricia Beverley Lopez
Jeremy Ostojic
Beaumont Ashley Vearing
Alexandrea Helen Sharrock
Samuel Paul Egar
Joseph Peter Brunet
Jarad Mark Bateman
Brok Marc William Mcnamara
Bree Amanda Seaton
Jene Lee Gallahar
Richard Ian Bridges
Geoffrey Daniel Hobbs
Nicholas William Overell Heywood
Amy Louise Taylor
Yoram Tomas Banyen
Dong Hoon Lee
Benjamin John Curtis
Jeremy Adam Bass
Peter Mageros
Kevin Brian Simpson
Alexander Restrepo
Jeff Henry Musgrove
Philip John Maxwell
Jessica Lee Collins
Brett James Patullo
Robert John Robinson
Stacey Wheatley
Martin Andrew Rowlands
Timothy Bruce Chalmers
Caitlin Elizabath Alexander
Amy Eliza Balatinacz
Daniel Sergey Thompson
Leonard Robin Major Kennedy
Zivko Stojakovic
Jordan Grant Hinchcliffe
Maria Belen Cajepe
Stephen Vincent Barr
Benny Repu
Shannon Troy Cox
Juliet Louise Hills
Stewart David Smith
Damon Geoffrey James Andrews
Vanessa Ann Richards
Ljupce Cvetanoski
Skye Marie Paton
Fiona Stella Moana Ratana
Tjanarra Grace Tito
Alexander John Moyes
Michael Patrick Neill
Thomas Desmond Barry Rafter
James Raymond Lancaster
Taison Grainger
Robert James Steepe
Brodie Shawn Brewer
William Gregory Wright
Natalie Jayne Powell
Shane William Simpson
Linda Jane Bell
Michael Richard Blackson
John Edward Barnier
Shanthi Marie Kalyanasundaram
Brandon Hastings
Trent William Pearsall
William John Rand
Umit Er
Sonje Josephine Forster
Benjamin Hugh Beddoes
Jason Burke
Adrean Preston Holmes
Luke James Algie
Emily Jayne Sloan
Lisa Davies
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 15