FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Adam Ryan Milroy

Brett Anthony Regner

Vicky May Hayes

Reuben Wiremu Bracken

Andy Anthony

Jethro David Duncan

Oliver James Herbert

Benjamin John Russell O'Neill Grant

Bernard Charles Holland

Luke James Algie

Mustafa Abdelrahman

Brooke Ambre Caldow

Tracy Lloyd Clancy

Liam Anton Wathem-Dunn

Michael James Douglas Addley

Daniel Gebretensay

Antoni Sitkowski

Jenna June Vandersteen

Lauren Michelle Griffiths

Jacob Luke Odonoghue

James Dudley Morgan

David Knezevic

Peter Stanley Southgate

James Noel Verdun Gilders

Mark James Warrell

Rodney Stephen Boyle

Michael David Stone

Lachlan Perry Tyde

Tyhesia Chloe Judith Pyne

Lee Andrew Pemble

Peter Tran

Pedro Luiz Sena Williams

Tanya Lynette Kenning

Jael Mamie Kathleen Wright

Leonce Siyaweze

Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski

Daniel Robert Hathaway

Billy John Dixon

Jesse Luke Eastwood

Paul Jason Logan

Alex Alfred Raymond Betts

Brandon Lee Francisco

Harold Charles Fallon

Samantha Jane Stride

Rhys Clay

Richard Trieu Quoc Huu Nguyen

Taison Grainger

Mark Ryan Raidal

Thapakorn Kosila

Reiss Damien Goodrich-Davey

James Gervase Shanahan

Nellie May Mcintosh

Ciaran Marshall

James Anthony Martin

Demir Smajlovic

Sanjeev Naidu

Kamisa Santino Lusaba

Beau Dylan Shepherd

Andre John Snajdar

Hamisi Mkuu Mahere

Lyndon Kenneth Deveraux

Damen Boisen

Ethan Maximilian Covill

Wayne Phillip Gordon

Brian Garry Rayner

Lindsay Kenneth Close

Cody Robert Russell

Joel Thomas

Achileas Filipou

Jessica Suzanne Bennett

Kylie Jane Nixon

Witsanu Batbut

Joel John Williams

Jene Lee Gallahar

Tara Marie Munro

Marko Houll Zeller Ilarde

Lois Hearn

Angela Claudette Uren

Kamisa Lusaba

Karl Robert Newburn

Krystle Emily Catherine Simmons

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22