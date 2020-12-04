Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Friday, December 4

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Shahin Mahmood

Aabhimanyu Gupta

Raymond James Gibson

Stephen John Copley

Slavco Petreski

Robert Leonard Rose

Gavan Paul Sheppard

Brisbane Fishermans Co-Operative Pty Ltd

Moiiti Jack Nikora

Wayne Clifford Moffatt

Michael John Pomplun

Mark Andrew Hill

Riley Edward Lewis Mallett

Leslie Scott Saunders

Alexis Pierre Devis

Sarah Regina Esposo

David Bryan Capper

Department Of Transport

Shani Anita Dunlop

Michael James Gitsham

Beau Da Dra

Wayne John Yanko

Jake Scott Tyson

Gian Salvadori

Alec James Bendall

David John Eardley

Jamie Rodney Albert Hoeksema

Daniel George Adamsons

Samantha Michaela Conquest

Erika Ty Hamilton Mcglinn

Dean Christian Apps

Shane Lindsay Kent

Brodie James Dewinter

Nikita Dhaval Upadhyay

Justin Paul Harrison

Joshua Robert Stewart

Kaven Geffrey Talavave

Calman Jermaine Clevens

Zeljko Grbic

Raymond Russell House

Matthew Wallis Williams

Kieran John Mowen

Kristi Joanne Beggs

Jason Mark Mills

Samantha Jane Stride

Wilson Gregory

Mehran Faraji

Edward Norton Liekefett

Elizabeth Jane Maranda

Melissa Russo

Kym Mai Landsdowne

Paul Leslie Nelson

Tanya Louise Barr

Justin Anthony Rom

Jordan Alexander Duncan

Thomas Robert Newton Morgan

Joanna Maria Kho

Hadi Zarandi

Dragan Djuric

Matthew David Taylor

Eddy Bangana

Aaron James Hernandez

David Joseph Simpson

Beau Edward Cunningham

Phoenix Nugent

Ross Whelan

Jed Cameron Gillham

Jonathan George Simpson

Te-Awa Mauratana Thompson

Wolf Brock Cameron

Conor Ian Patterson

Skye Marie Paton

Matthew Braden Schulz

Brighton Brightmore Tsvaira

Trent Michael George Stollery

Hayley Joy Bucholz

Lisa Jane Ikanivere

Darren Alan Strugnell

Donny Paul Foai

Roland Hirokazu Simons

Lindsay Jay Harbour

Christopher Leigh Gurnett

Dylan James Harris

Kodie Hodges

Christopher Pinzone

Clinton Gary Wade

Michael David Bartlett

Curt Michael Casey

Kairasu Shipping S.A

Ian Ronald Crowden

David Edward Wheatley

Aleksandr Korovin

Hayley Marie Brett

Maree Mavis Crabtree

John Daniel Houlihan

Kathryn Mcphail

Timothy Joel Savige

Deborah Shotton

James Michael Waugh

Andrew Scott Mcalpine

Travis Anthony Hilton

Keith Ross Whyte

Kylie Leanne Pannell

Joe Palermo

Liam Alexander Campbell

Phillip Shane Mclean

Olsson Industries Pty Ltd

Adam Thomson

Nathan Nicoiai

Mitchell Max Selby

Edward Harold Alan Wilson

Anthony Stuart Fowler

Carly Maree Webb

Law Yu

Matthew James Hamann

Lachlan Peter Blake

Amylee Michelle Towle-Mccully

Kaitlin Christine Warren

Michael Bryan Roebuck

Basem Salloum

Jarrod Alexander Solway

Andrew Laurence Chatto

Todd Jay Sullivan

James Carstairs-Patten

Stephen Mell-Yetman

Mark James Seaniger

Melissa Sue Gamble

Kristen Patricia Macleod

Graham William Henningson

Dante James Cameron

Karen Margaret Johnston

Kimberley Tina Deans

Eamon Michael Perry

Ashley Mihiata Cook

Anthony Allan Oborne

Nicole Angela Zarglis

Anthony James Coughlan

Scott William Coates

Henery Nghath

Pedros Whitley Ramoni

Kylie Jane Nixon

