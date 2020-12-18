Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Friday, December 18
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Darren Alan Strugnell
Leo James Hobson
Lincoln Patrick Conquest
Tia Liegh Oliver
Timothy Brian Ozanne
Moiiti Jack Nikora
Chloe Rochelle Melenewycz
Lyle John Hounslow
Michael David Bartlett
Samantha Michaela Conquest
Kathryn Mcphail
David Cobban
Kham Mai Trieu
Matthew Adam Carter
David Andrew Miller
Timothy John Ruttley
Ammon Patrick Dubois
Codie Jarad Timothy Nguyen
Never Never Group Pty Ltd
Mick John Lear
Kaitlin Christine Warren
Charles James Ewan Glenny
Jaime Maree Smith
Shawn Christopher J Vlcek
Muhammad Asad Khan
Lu Li
Becki Jenae Sullie
Christopher Thomas Shaw
Anthony Allan Oborne
Alesha Ann Sutherland
Alexandrea Helen Sharrock
Robert Leonard Rose
Andrew Gregory Harper
Toribio Leiva
Braeton Hunter Mitchell
Cooper Scott Boardman
Zam William Douglas Henderson
Michael Peter Walsh
Carl Robert Chance
Slavco Petreski
Yudong Kim
Bradley James Martin
Stephen Mell-Yetman
Kenneth William Jacobi
Philip Mark Cook
Think Tank Management Pty Ltd
Steel Construct Australia Pty Ltd
Kevin Raymond Doyle
Jean-Ulrich Babbel De St Jean-Barbeau
Shane Mcgonigle
Jonathon David Watson
Willis Bros Installation (Qld) Pty Ltd
Rodney William Harris
Stewart William Berger
Patrick Joseph Hanlon
Thi Phuong Mai Nguyen
Pamela Mary Richardson
Jordan Alexander Duncan
Melissa Russo
Hiroyuki Hidaka
Micheal Brad Smith
Hayley Marie Brett
Michael Raymond Marchetti
Joshua Odin Stuart Deem
Daniel Robert Frederick Pritchard
Michael John Denholm
Rajaram Sriram
Nigel Anthony Beckham
Harold Francis George Houston
Samantha Jane Stride
Illawarra Enterprises (Qld) Pty Ltd
Dominic Peter Di Trapani
Marcus Luke Deadman
Quang Vinh Ly
Simon Ephraim Newitt
Kevin Barry Brown
Agim Ajazi
Pedros Whitley Ramoni
Denholm Christopher John Anderson
Edward James Dean
Huckleberry Australia Pty Ltd
Pacific Asia Express Pty Ltd
Alexander Restrepo
Sophie Emma Cross
Isitolo Paseka
John Joseph Power
Matthew James King
Michelle Renae Dubois
Dean Christian Apps
Alexander Marc Albert Mcpherson
Justin William Michael Brand
Corrine Helen Slack
Matthew Paul Barker
Alexander William George
Adele Susan Fraser
Christopher John Pischke
Kathryn Singleton
Brighton Brightmore Tsvaira
Michael James Crisci
Waisea Volavola Varani
Roxanne Marie Holloway
Brisbane Builders Pty Ltd
Nicholas Trent Kelly
Kodie Hodges
Michael Shane Fraser
Ian Andrew Phillips
Theo Ludovic Mansuy
J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
Mitchell Lawrence Gow
Matthew John Hogan
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Friday, December 18