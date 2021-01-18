FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Monday, January 18

Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Monday, January 18

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

John Peter Quirke

Anthony Douglas Swann

Keiwae Trisa Capner

Liana Pedley Latter

Diana Rosa Cetina Pereanez

Timothy Charles Mclean Ensor

Alen Stanojevic

Malcolm Frederick Stamp

Joshua Andrew Christou

Scott Bradley Roland Shorter

Brett Andrew Carey

Cody Michael Mcmillan

Christopher Lee Knox

Steven John Cashen

Jody Leigh Brimble

Adon Minh Nguyen

Russell John Newman

Andrew Steven Morrison

Suprith Kangokar

Yassir Mustafa Salih

Bradley Goss

Daniel James Adam

Anya Findlay

Andrew John Neve

Bryan Anthony Swift

Liam Alexander Campbell

Robert James Epstein

Brodee Robert K-C Dupreez

Speech Tony Denzil Williams

Dawoud Ibrahim

Craig John Bettson

Matthew John Keong

Brendon Bandman

William John Harding

Nicholas Ian Vandenburg

Levaula Junior Kalepo

Amanda Sue Stapleton

Rajesh Manche

Daniel Peter Commins

Raymond John Jenkins

Mossab Daoud Kodi

Kevin Ryan Shillingsworth

Phillip John Murphy

Emily Louise Ross

Ian Mitchell Johnston

Sebastian Giraldo

Michael John Mceneany

Paul Anthony Quinlan

Angela Bronia Brown

Luke Adrian Day

Lance Mclaren

Milton Brendon Jacob Cooper

Pedros Whitley Ramoni

Ashley John Dodd

Craig Andrew Jolley

Eric Christiansen

Chadamian Kepa Edwards

Zachariah Te Aroha King

John Geoffrey Arnold

Alexander Paul Lake

Thomas Alexander Ratahi Mamaku

Timmothy James Webb

Rashpal Singh

Jayden Ashley Jordan Abbott

Nathan James Lambert

Mergen Lkhagvajargal

Shannon Peter Prendergast

Simon James Mctaggart

Kennith John Jorgensen

Wolf Brock Cameron

Shawn James Kubik

Kane Rodney Graham

Mark Atkinson

Dung Quoc Duong

Paul John Montgomery

Kailyn Jade Bean

Alexander Jason Scott Thomas

Aidan Christopher Tone

Jake Gregory Adam

Jairo Alfredo Martinez Truque

Hamse Mohamud

Jason Derek Mcfarland

Hai Ngoc Tran

Haregewine Teklemariam

Derek Ashley Foster

Edward James Lee

Jaydin Anthony Riki-Wren

Brock Kevin Martin

Dylan Steel Pickersgill

Zhou Ran Li

Cody Aaron Mason

Scott Owen Elliott

Isaac Carbonell

Benjamin John Lishman Wheeler

Josehphine Christina Lea

Lawrence Gabriel Bundi

Sergey Alexeev

Christopher Berg Filmer-Mason

Jordan Grant Hinchcliffe

Harley James Raithby Hoodless

Deirdre Patricia Wicks

Duncan Ethain Puglisi

Julie-Anne Richards

Morghan James Lidstone

Achiek Thiik Achiek

Tyler Mark Stuart

Manumalo Salue

Mark Francis Hargroder

Jadee Walker

Matthew John Kimmel

Justin Paul Harrison

Client Miles Theuerkauf

David Adam Hunt

Darryl Gunn

Darren Timothy James Patterson

Nathan John Eric Morgan

Christopher Robert Lander

James Lee Elers

Jake William Magee

Daniel Joseph Walsh

Shenglin Xu

Rikky Matthew Capes

Todd Jay Sullivan

Patrick John Wilson

Adrian Joseph Somerville

Cameron Ian Colley

David Peter Bromley

Juliette Barbara Wright

Adam Lee Murray Crosswell

Corey John Rufus

Nikolas Elias John Heathdale

Tui Sacha Stanley

Skye Belinda Hoolihan

Allana Reumer

Robert Lee Scowcroft

Jack Thomas Prosser

Tom Mackie

Za'Id Abdus Samad

David Laurence Whitmore

Scott James Miers

Craig Andrew Baird

Freya Rhys Brown

Brendan Wayne Kanofski

Nathan Christopher Bugg

Zachary Emanuel Walker

David Scott Emerton

Elizabeth Dawn Pearce

Christopher Daniel Mckay

Santiago Quintero Medina

Tony O'Doherty

Barry John Raymond Hair

Conway Louis Stabe

Bede Christian Kinsey

Thayaparan Thavarajah

Frank Terrance Keating

Ethan John Dendle

Joshua Lindsay Elkerton-Sandy

Robert Francis Mcphee

Conteea Louise Nudd

Renato Brust

Satish Ketha

Emma Louise Beverley Barrett

Sharma Allysia Jaynean Paul

Brent William Borchardt

Felicity Jane Sielaff

James Philip Maclean

Kirryn Luke Roker

Ty Barry Page

Mark Anthony Davis

Phillip John Downs

Luke Timothy Williamson

Brittany Jayne Ivy Wickham

Curtis Rowen Thompson

Elizabeth Ann Doris Qalo

Connor Ross Taylor

Lachlan Rae Candy

Ian Thomas Hoy

Jaynil Khatri

Charles Nucifora

Elvin Harcevic

Rhet Ducker

Emil Mark Maresch

Milton Phillip Couchy

Ryan Joshua Reid

Matthew Kemp Luckhurst

Geordan Leslee James Mercer

John Richard Macdonald

Ty Axl Thomsett

Scott Robert Hansen

Ethan Dylan Edward Mctaggart

Giovanni Genuario

Raylene Beryl Phillips

Mary Kerrigan

Jacob Carlos Cowan

Malcolm Atcha

Fawzi Moussa Yagoub

Kyle Aaron Robinson

Sven Diether Waldenmaier

Christian Lui

Anthony Robert Campbell

Zoe-Jayne Violet Balzer

Ian Robert Madden

Danelle Rose Sheen

Lakisha Lee Jackson

James Morton Mason

Ebrahim Rahimi

Robson Araujo Dias

Rohan Edward Moore

Ross Stephen Hannay

Patrick John Sheridan

Huanran Zhang

James Daniel Durham

Tina Marie Read Whitmarsh

Zivko Stojakovic

Courtney Kathleen Estelle Golby

Gregory William Hinds

Kuac Mau Dut

Faavesi Vincent Isaako

Andrew Laurence Chatto

Karl Anthony Beaton

Rosslyn Norelle Mirciov

Kyle David Murray

Luke Jay

Vicky Anand

Simon Andrew Cross

Alex Sean Mead

Jay Ashnin Jagadish

Gordon Bradford

Vincenzo Salvatore Giuffre

Jeffrey Peter Bradtke

Matthew Philip Van Der Merwe

Tom Joseph Crawford

Deon Ramon Presotto

Mitchell Murray Hanley

William Robert John Neil Ryder

Alexander John Ward

Andrew Richard Leigh Mckenzie

Matthew William Archer

Lauren Kate Kruger

Mingshan Yang

Paul William Burke

Julian Szmidt

William Francis Smith

Jasmine Louise Lousick

Benjamin Michael William Mumford

Nicholas Paul Hanley

Donald Michael Reich

Carmel Livingstone

David Stanley Hindle

Rhys Lewis Thomas

Matthew James King

Adam Michael Watson

Amanda Jane Covill Wardlaw

Phillip Michael Daveson

Frank Terrence Keating

Casey Kimmins Stringfellow

Andrew William Roberts

David John Martinelli

Paul Norman Christensen

Adele Joanna Lily Laurent

Heidi Lee Mason-Webb

Renee Christina Riddett

Saeed Aden Mohamed

Royce Ivan William Cochrane

Stephanie Iris Beesley

Michael Chu

Cheryl Anne Gaskin

William Walter Akseli Mclachlan

Hop Van Nguyen

Aaron James Boland

Shaune Kerry James Irving

Daniel Paul Connor

Arahi Williams

Joanne Elaine Shorter

Nathan James Michael Daley

Michael Anthony Langanis

Amina Bibi Hanif

Riley George James

Luke Jeffrey Jay

Musa Valee Kamara

Christopher Kenneth Revell

Zachary Alexander Mills

Luke Ashley Smith

Ausage Charlie Atilua Valeni

Gethyn Graham Thomas Lougher

Damien Paul Coutts

Michael Christopher Vadasz

Madeline Clair Neilsen

Luke Mathew Mcmahon

Aaron Peter Schiffers

Hamish Charles Bagdonas

Alisha Maree Mcnamara

Melissa Joanne Callaghan

Amanda Irene Eyre

Sharna Maria Buckingham

Fraser James Brown

Elliot Charles Davies

William Trent Ryan Cochrane

Joshua Mark Cowan

Lexus Gold

Shalabh Sharma

Quan Van Dau

Jeffrey Ramond Newell

Raymon Diep

Savva Christopher Hatzipapas

Dominic Edmund Hansson

Samuel Denis Begley

Ashleigh Aletta Roza

Benjamin Micheal Williams

John Thomas Chandler

Zane William White

Jason Andrew Botha

Bianca Louise Alexanderson

Charles Bell Riley

Dylan Mathew Hammond

Menso Pty Ltd

Kyhannie Haere Hirini

Lewis Julian Crosswell

John Anthony Murtagh

Wilhelmus Maria Ryke

Michael John Sopinski

Isabella Marina Pezzimenti

Michael Trevor Royce Collins

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Monday, January 18