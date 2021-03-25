FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Naser Deilami Khoozestani

Eric Ian Woodward

Michael Andrew Heffeiki

Waisea Volavola Varani

Liam James Jordan-Marsland

Peter Tyson

Mervyn Ronald Cullen

Justin Sidney Mccarthy

Annelisifa Ngaluafe

Andres Felipe Pineres Gonzalez

Christopher Pinzone

Mickaela Anatasia Hoelscher

Welber Lima Cardoso

Eric William Iro Williams

Daniel James Blanch

Blade James Peters

Allice Marie Van Dam

Anthony Joseph Warner

Maree Mavis Crabtree

Steve Caiylum Ashton Sanderson

Shane Matthew Lemon

Amy Maree Manning

Darren John Rawlings

Marya Zahran

Kyle Michael Lucas

Matthew Glenn Thiess

Matthew Gordon Greenaway

Murray Robert Keith Jackson

Daniel John Manuhuia Smith

Chrystal Anne Stefanski

Terrence James Wright

Nicholas Joel Johnson

Shane Michael Brown

Guy Barrett Dallas

Grace Kalunga

Thomas William Kidd

Richard Kevin Frostick

Fabian John Hill

Alex Ho Yin Cheng

Blake Joseph Dillon

Lilian Makka Issa

Ismail Mohamed Sheik Tayib

Neisje Louise Bruce

Katey Maree Bitenc

Dwayne Karl Grayson

Timothy John Watson

Clayton Shaun Collard

Adam Thomas Mason

Roja Gholamhosseini

Jay Stephen Hordern

Braydon Graeme Mcgrath

Daniel Athma Smith

Antony Paul Lynch

David Alan Henderson

Roisin Donaghy

Dennis Auelua Fepuleai

Cindy Anne Hadley

