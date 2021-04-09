FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Aleksander Kornel

Andrew John Schafferius

Georgia Louise Flint

Mikayla Jade Scott

James Douglas Pullen

Adam Phillip Green

Kieran David Rocke

Lillian Dawn Jarvis

Marisa Nemet

Vikrant Vinodchandra Patel

Aaron Shane Downie

Wayne Robert Honeyball

Julian Zac De Salle

Joshua Peter Ferguson Macdonald

Dean Sebastian Terracini

David Francis Whittington

Natalie Beth Kwan

Bhavik Patel

Shayden Pero Motu Puia

Charlene Bridget Grey

Shivani Patel

Christopher John Crowe

Tara Lee Hazel Whitney

Mark David Finnerty

Jean-Ulrich Babbel De St Jean-Barbeau

Lydia Jane Mckinless

Wayne Reginald Futcher

Clifford Raymond Weller

Ashley Maurice Dopson

Rhys James Westcott

Conrad Lewis Yeatman

Kent Brian Taylor

Roy Jones

Craig Leonard Stevenson

Alison Ida Cox

Sean Kennedy

Izaac Toua Webb-Blakemore

Jared Ryan Williams

Lawrence Bain Forshaw

Paul Mark Ramond Novak

Alex George Plews-Cassar

Steven Bradley Watson

Jacob Carlos Cowan

Juliano Schwartz-Talavave

Trent Lee Turnbull

Lawrence Stanley Cheers

Kaven Geffrey Talavave

Peter William Ellis

Thomas Grant Hansen

Trevor Masoe

Kierin Charles Pitcher

Andrew Alasdair Ryan

Adam Thomson

Lee John Hatton

Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough

Daniel Alexander Crooke

Lexus Gold

Vu Phi Nguyen

Neale Francis Kretschmann

Marko Houll Zeller Ilarde

Matthew James Hamann

Ryan Charles Williamson

Carmen Christine Candale

Nielma Louise Grant-Taylor

Dallas John Sloper

Craig Allen James Smith

Denholm Christopher John Anderson

Rebecca Lavin

Jonny Henry Tempelhagen

Davy Malu Junior Taiao

John Leonard Smith

Steven Anthony Millard

Tamba Gborie

John Joseph Power

Trent Francis Pembroke

Trent Alan Mckay

Clay William Barden

Raymund Venzin

Mohammad Ghahramani

Christopher Leigh Gurnett

David Gaudin

Sabina Tagieva

Aaron Carlo

Michael Shane Johnston

Yudong Kim

Ben Schulze

Adam Lewis Biddington

Julie Marie Van Eps

Edward James Dean

Ksana Emily Lennox

Kyle Andrew Mclean

Michael Magdy Fanous

Blake Anthony Symonds

Hossein Mohammadi

Noah Francis Ryan

Kirsten Ann Sullivan

Zinajdo Hasanovic

Courtney Alexandra Helmers

Ibthal Ahmed

David James Burnett

Xiaohang Chang

Bradley Joseph Egan

Keiron Malcolm Thorn

Jacob David Weston-Jones

Nicholas Barry Ham

Logan Jason Marr

Douglas Thomas Maddocks

Boe Michael Appleton

Sampath Sandaruwan Samaranayake

Nadine Aldiana Meehan

Rhet Ducker

Andrew William Jenkin

Jean Jacques Sham

Rachael Ellen Strange

Abbey Grace Rochow

Jahmal Anthony Paton

Greig William Cross

Destiny Kiona Downs

Black Tusk Consulting Pty Ltd

Tie Tcm Pty Ltd

Montell Malcolm Suey

Matthew Ian Watson

Mark Atkinson

Samuel Woripa Watson

Richard John Burke

Paul Matthew Trotter

Timothy Joseph Bretz

Chom Peter Arop

Wayne Ioane Matautia

Christian Slusarek Baron

Khoa Quang Do

Alan James Murphy

Nashwan Alessa

Rodney Samimi

Christine Anne Kretschmann

Mohammed Fallatah

Davey Junior Taiao

Warren Scott Acworth

Yuan-Shan Wang

Liam Mathew Daumann

David Gary Bullion

Wade Richard Amey

James Sebastian Stout

Satnam Singh

Lole Tanya Lepua

Rayden Areaiiti

Ioa Pty Ltd

Darren John Monsell

Leslie John Holt

Hope Elise Turner

Samuel Christopher Watts

Darryn Malcolm Ernst

