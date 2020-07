A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Ian Warren Saltner

Matthew Southern

Michael Kyneston

Sheridan Vautier

Nathan Christopher Evans

Sky Louise Geehoy

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Friday, July 10