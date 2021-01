Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, January 11

Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, January 11

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Patrick John Schlapfer

Tameka Clare Mary Young

Kevin Van Der Westhuizen

Reginald Te Huia Rapata

Patience-Maree Woods

Casey Jon Phillips

Clay Russell Catip

Lalabhai Ramanlal Patel

Joshua William Law

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, January 11