FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22
Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
22nd Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Erin Michael Beesley

Damon William Green

Jordaan Cornelius

Mitchell Devries

Dhana Blythe Stokes

Mark Richard Simmons

Geffroy Linnell

Ashley Neil Graham Lawson

John Donald Skea

Michael William Cotter

Jack William Richmond

Stephan Tate

