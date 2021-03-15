FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, March 15

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Darren John Partridge

Brandon Felix Robert Frid

Barry Robert West

Jessica Jane Jorgensen

John Steven Filliponi

Christopher Douglass

Tenielle Frances Taylor

Kody Sheldon Lewis Rankin

Michael William Cotter

Waikaretu Marewa Kunaiti

Jesse Lawrence Upkett

Gary Michael James Thomson

Christopher Brian Paton

Mark John Stoop

Oliver Bartlett

Cindy-Lee May

Peter David Blackburn

Jason Burns

Matthew Paul Mckenna

Scott William Peter Hansen

Drayden Robert Hutchins

George William Pitman

Dale Richardson

Brian Alan Hurren

Jahn Aaron Henriks Naumanen

Quinn Thomas Rayner

Glyn Maxwell Surmon

Lee Michael Williams

Peter Ronald Earl

