Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22
Crime

FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
22nd Mar 2021 7:23 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Micheal James Bozsity

Michael William Cotter

Natasha Kelli-Ann Vought

Daniel James Henry

Inia Ratu Mekerusa

Lachlan King

Heath Thomas Turner

Warren John Grantham

Thineshkumar Puvanesan

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22

