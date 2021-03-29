Menu
Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29
Crime

FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
29th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Anita Aloha Stark

Gregory John Brooks

Barry Robert West

Curtis Dale Hayden

Craig Andrew Weller

Michael William Cotter

Darren John Partridge

Kelsey Erin Smith

Brenton George Hoare

Jane Amanda Frahm

Kevin Zane Smith

Travis Walker

Kieren Brodie Pain

Karen Patricia White

Bekir Gozlegi

Stephen John West

Jessica Ann Stickley

Peter Ronald Earl

Kevin John Jarrett

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29

