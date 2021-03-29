FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Anita Aloha Stark
Gregory John Brooks
Barry Robert West
Curtis Dale Hayden
Craig Andrew Weller
Michael William Cotter
Darren John Partridge
Kelsey Erin Smith
Brenton George Hoare
Jane Amanda Frahm
Kevin Zane Smith
Travis Walker
Kieren Brodie Pain
Karen Patricia White
Bekir Gozlegi
Stephen John West
Jessica Ann Stickley
Peter Ronald Earl
Kevin John Jarrett
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29