FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Dynzele Starsky Lunzaga Stewart

Barry Robert West

Jon Steven Morgan

Jeremy Lee Ross

Colin Brian Wilson

Travis Walker

Rodney Owen Blair

Anita Aloha Stark

Peter David Blackburn

Keelan John Jaycob Mann

Jasmine Rose Donnelly

Lauren Charlotte Perrett

Jane Amanda Frahm

Gary Michael James Thomson

Nicholas Glen Mcdonell

Owen Gregory Shaw

Lachlan Neil Hall

Joshua William Shaw

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19