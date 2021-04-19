FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Dynzele Starsky Lunzaga Stewart
Barry Robert West
Jon Steven Morgan
Jeremy Lee Ross
Colin Brian Wilson
Travis Walker
Rodney Owen Blair
Anita Aloha Stark
Peter David Blackburn
Keelan John Jaycob Mann
Jasmine Rose Donnelly
Lauren Charlotte Perrett
Jane Amanda Frahm
Gary Michael James Thomson
Nicholas Glen Mcdonell
Owen Gregory Shaw
Lachlan Neil Hall
Joshua William Shaw
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19