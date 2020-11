Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court today

Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 1

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Bevan Zane Dau

Lloyd Henry Stiegler

Jake Eric Charlton

Shontae Geehoy

Kyle Lochlan Evans

Justin William Mathie

Scott Patrick Gallagher

Gary John Jones

Mark David Monaghan

Steven Ben Hoek

Jake Charlton

Ian Robert O'Donnell

Shontae Alyse Geehoy

Sharyn Lee Day

Rodney James Nixon

Danae Elizabeth Aspinall

Denford Danai Muteera

Daniel Neil Rabnott

Geordie Gary Johnson

Jordan Alan William Baxter-Scott

Zack Matthew Grove

Benjamin Mark Peele

Sunny-Rae Georgia Shaw

Daniel Thomas Bowden

Zack Mathew Grove

Lee Maxwell Pearson

Jason Burns

Michael George Peter Mcgilvray

Brendon Jeffrey Cash

Sunny-Rae Shore

Toby Benjamin Williams

