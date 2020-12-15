FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 15

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Melissa Karen Louise White

Jason Stephen Trickey

Norman Francis Dorante

Anthony James Curry

Carlos Granados

Nathan Christopher Evans

Kodie Troy Langtry

Haille Sian O'Donoghue

Anita Aloha Stark

Carl Martel

Mitchell John Dillon

Joshua Lane Daniel Stacey

Bevan Jackson Gregory Leahy

Jasmine Rose Oldfield

Rangi Te Wera Mace

Shontae Geehoy

Micheal Desmond Rankin

Brent Colby Perkes-Redo

Shandell Zara Keleris

Kirsty Louise Harris

Kenneth John Geary

Shontae Alyse Geehoy

Anthony Brian Priestley

Leon Troy Masters

Lockwood Wayne Parsons

Russell Gordan Sprott

Preston David William Phillips

Shauna Jane Kangan

Matthew Southern

Claude Barwoo Peace Der Tyson

Toby Benjamin Williams

Bevan Zane Dau

Joanne Martel

Ethan William Black

Timothy Geffery Max Sherriff

Nathan Stephen John Logovik

Justin William Mathie

Sean Andrew Maley

Sky Louise Geehoy

Unai Rodriguez

Kariana Ellen Horlor

Bryce Robert Webbe

Lyndon Lyle Lee Law

Kenneth James Bateman

David James Peterson

