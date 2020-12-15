FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Melissa Karen Louise White
Jason Stephen Trickey
Norman Francis Dorante
Anthony James Curry
Carlos Granados
Nathan Christopher Evans
Kodie Troy Langtry
Haille Sian O'Donoghue
Anita Aloha Stark
Carl Martel
Mitchell John Dillon
Joshua Lane Daniel Stacey
Bevan Jackson Gregory Leahy
Jasmine Rose Oldfield
Rangi Te Wera Mace
Shontae Geehoy
Micheal Desmond Rankin
Brent Colby Perkes-Redo
Shandell Zara Keleris
Kirsty Louise Harris
Kenneth John Geary
Shontae Alyse Geehoy
Anthony Brian Priestley
Leon Troy Masters
Lockwood Wayne Parsons
Russell Gordan Sprott
Preston David William Phillips
Shauna Jane Kangan
Matthew Southern
Claude Barwoo Peace Der Tyson
Toby Benjamin Williams
Bevan Zane Dau
Joanne Martel
Ethan William Black
Timothy Geffery Max Sherriff
Nathan Stephen John Logovik
Justin William Mathie
Sean Andrew Maley
Sky Louise Geehoy
Unai Rodriguez
Kariana Ellen Horlor
Bryce Robert Webbe
Lyndon Lyle Lee Law
Kenneth James Bateman
David James Peterson
