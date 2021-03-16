FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Sharna Rebecca Harding

Gary Henry Blanch

Bevan Zane Dau

Nathan Daniel Miles

Peter Robert Young

Kariana Ellen Horlor

Damon William Green

Jayden Thomas Castles

Steven Ben Hoek

Mark Douglas Milner

Jared Colin Anderson

George William Pitman

Shane Cedric Ross

Mark Peter Brennan

Jeffrey Edwin Taylor

Jaydan Charles Shore

Lee David Schomberg

Callum Jacob Williams

Tuali Jonah Iona

Jason Stephen Trickey

Tyson John Febey

Katie Jane Bunker

Allison Mclaughlin

Coed'Y Andrew Kleinig

Gavin Christopher Moss

Teyre-Freedom Elayne Machen

Maxwell Thomas Anthony O'Grady

Sunny-Rae Shore

Rangi Te Wera Mace

Stephen John West

Karen Patricia White

Timothy Geffery Max Sherriff

Luke Johnathon Mckie

Toni Lee Barkle

Kevin Zane Smith

Clayton Russell Saunders

Lee Maxwell Pearson

Maddison Maree Shore

Sean Andrew Zain Reid

Dustin John Emmanuel Roberts

Sunny-Rae Georgia Shaw

Bradley Norman Gresham

Michael William John Livingston

Benjamin Mark Peele

Colin Brian Wilson

Corey Leslie Miller

Amanda Jean Taylor

Jahn Aaron Henriks Naumanen

Bailey-Lee Peter Brennan

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16