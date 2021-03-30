Menu
BIG LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
30th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Moesha Geehoy

Jessica Ann Stickley

Kiah Maude Bond

Wesley Jai Maurice Bunker

Shandell Zara Keleris

Toby Benjamin Williams

Joshua Lane Daniel Stacey

Bevan Zane Dau

Shauna Jane Kangan

Benjamin Mark Peele

Sean Andrew Maley

Clayton Russell Saunders

Sean Andrew Zain Reid

Anthony Brian Priestley

Maddison Maree Shore

Damon William Green

Aquila May Sullivan

Stephen Robert Granata

Sharna Rebecca Harding

Haille Sian O'Donoghue

Christopher Douglas Frampton

Leon Troy Masters

Tristan Amos Spies

Dustin John Emmanuel Roberts

Nathan Cyril James Couchy

Mark Douglas Milner

Karen Patricia White

Sunny-Rae Georgia Shaw

Sunny-Rae Shore

Graeme Marshall Thompson

Kenneth John Geary

Stewart James Frescon

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 30

