BIG LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Moesha Geehoy
Jessica Ann Stickley
Kiah Maude Bond
Wesley Jai Maurice Bunker
Shandell Zara Keleris
Toby Benjamin Williams
Joshua Lane Daniel Stacey
Bevan Zane Dau
Shauna Jane Kangan
Benjamin Mark Peele
Sean Andrew Maley
Clayton Russell Saunders
Sean Andrew Zain Reid
Anthony Brian Priestley
Maddison Maree Shore
Damon William Green
Aquila May Sullivan
Stephen Robert Granata
Sharna Rebecca Harding
Haille Sian O'Donoghue
Christopher Douglas Frampton
Leon Troy Masters
Tristan Amos Spies
Dustin John Emmanuel Roberts
Nathan Cyril James Couchy
Mark Douglas Milner
Karen Patricia White
Sunny-Rae Georgia Shaw
Sunny-Rae Shore
Graeme Marshall Thompson
Kenneth John Geary
Stewart James Frescon
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 30