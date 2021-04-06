Menu
Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6
Crime

FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shane Cedric Ross

Anthony Brian Priestley

Brent Colby Perkes-Redo

Wesley Jai Maurice Bunker

Leeroy John Bracken

Melissa Karen Louise White

James William Ronnfeldt

Rangi Te Wera Mace

Robert John Curtis

Brenden John Trickey

Jaydan Charles Shore

Sharna Rebecca Harding

Moesha Geehoy

Shayne Dylon Turner

Bevan Zane Dau

Dean Andrew Stanley

Haille Sian O'Donoghue

Jessica Ann Stickley

Reginald Paul Phillip Hill

Sean Andrew Zain Reid

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6

