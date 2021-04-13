Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
13th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Stewart James Frescon

Vincent Lee Holland

Shane Steven Blunt

Ilaisia Mateaki Mei Faingaa

Sean Andrew Zain Reid

Jahn Aaron Henriks Naumanen

Lee David Schomberg

Amanda Jean Taylor

Micheal Desmond Rankin

Graeme Marshall Thompson

Jeffrey Edwin Taylor

Bevan Zane Dau

Kenneth John Geary

Christopher Coventry Randall

Julie Louise Lyngkuist

Bryce Robert Webbe

Aaron Troy Ellem

Bailey-Lee Peter Brennan

Joshua Lane Daniel Stacey

Michael William Cotter

Shauna Jane Kangan

Mark Peter Brennan

Tanya Elizabeth Horwell

Moesha Geehoy

Lachlan King

Sharna Rebecca Harding

Joshua William Shaw

Stephanie Shaw

Jason Stephen Trickey

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 13

More Stories

Show More
emerald magistrates court

Just In

    Horror school shooting in US

    Horror school shooting in US
    • 13th Apr 2021 7:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Rugby league club receives new amenities for 2021 season

        Premium Content Rugby league club receives new amenities for 2021 season

        News Bluff club is one of 10 across the region to receive upgrades and developments to...

        What coach most liked about Capras women’s win

        Premium Content What coach most liked about Capras women’s win

        Rugby League Who was good in the team’s spirited come-from-behind victory in season opener.

        Dragline maintenance project supports 250 jobs across CQ

        Premium Content Dragline maintenance project supports 250 jobs across CQ

        News A significant number of mining service contractors from across the region are...