FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Stewart James Frescon

Vincent Lee Holland

Shane Steven Blunt

Ilaisia Mateaki Mei Faingaa

Sean Andrew Zain Reid

Jahn Aaron Henriks Naumanen

Lee David Schomberg

Amanda Jean Taylor

Micheal Desmond Rankin

Graeme Marshall Thompson

Jeffrey Edwin Taylor

Bevan Zane Dau

Kenneth John Geary

Christopher Coventry Randall

Julie Louise Lyngkuist

Bryce Robert Webbe

Aaron Troy Ellem

Bailey-Lee Peter Brennan

Joshua Lane Daniel Stacey

Michael William Cotter

Shauna Jane Kangan

Mark Peter Brennan

Tanya Elizabeth Horwell

Moesha Geehoy

Lachlan King

Sharna Rebecca Harding

Joshua William Shaw

Stephanie Shaw

Jason Stephen Trickey

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 13