FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Stewart James Frescon
Vincent Lee Holland
Shane Steven Blunt
Ilaisia Mateaki Mei Faingaa
Sean Andrew Zain Reid
Jahn Aaron Henriks Naumanen
Lee David Schomberg
Amanda Jean Taylor
Micheal Desmond Rankin
Graeme Marshall Thompson
Jeffrey Edwin Taylor
Bevan Zane Dau
Kenneth John Geary
Christopher Coventry Randall
Julie Louise Lyngkuist
Bryce Robert Webbe
Aaron Troy Ellem
Bailey-Lee Peter Brennan
Joshua Lane Daniel Stacey
Michael William Cotter
Shauna Jane Kangan
Mark Peter Brennan
Tanya Elizabeth Horwell
Moesha Geehoy
Lachlan King
Sharna Rebecca Harding
Joshua William Shaw
Stephanie Shaw
Jason Stephen Trickey
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 13