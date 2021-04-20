Menu
FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
20th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Julie Louise Lyngkuist

Lachlan Jaimie Lance Sypher

Craig Alan Cameron

Taylor Rose Wyatt-Godbolt

Jaydan Charles Shore

Sky Louise Geehoy

Cory Mark Beros

Joshua Jon Adams

Kate Ellen Alford

Dean Andrew Stanley

Matthew James Hocking

Sunny-Rae Shore

Owen Gregory Shaw

Cody Christopher Royes

Benjamin Mark Peele

Bryan John Jacobsen

Caleb Riley Blunt

Sunny-Rae Georgia Shaw

Kenneth John Geary

Leon Troy Masters

Melissa Karen Louise White

