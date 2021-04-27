FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Bevan James Maru
Nikita Lee Margaret Ross
Sharon Elizabeth Lalor
Sean Andrew Maley
Ross Leslie Symons
Gary Michael James Thomson
Sean Andrew Zain Reid
Tobias Scott Williamson
Stephen Anthony Maguire
Robert John Curtis
Nathan Christopher Evans
Clinton Thomas Poll
Gary Henry Blanch
Jaydan Charles Shore
Stephen Robert Granata
Christopher Coventry Randall
Joshua Lane Daniel Stacey
Jessica Ann Stickley
Jeffrey Edwin Taylor
Nathan Paul Williamson
Damon William Green
Amanda Jean Taylor
Michael William Cotter
Raymond William Hall Ross
Steven Ben Hoek
Dale John Arnold
Nicholas Robert Walters
Bailey-Lee Peter Brennan
Wesley Jai Maurice Bunker
Christopher Douglas Frampton
Jason Stephen Trickey
Julie Louise Lyngkuist
Stewart James Frescon
Stephen Price
Brent Colby Perkes-Redo
Matthew Southern
Stephanie Shaw
Anthony Peter Hayden
Melissa Karen Louise White
Leeroy John Bracken
Clayton Russell Saunders
Mark Peter Brennan
Jodie Maree Carr
Caleb Riley Blunt
Sharna Rebecca Harding
Richard Steven Saunders
Aquila May Sullivan
Christopher Brian Paton
