FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Bevan James Maru

Nikita Lee Margaret Ross

Sharon Elizabeth Lalor

Sean Andrew Maley

Ross Leslie Symons

Gary Michael James Thomson

Sean Andrew Zain Reid

Tobias Scott Williamson

Stephen Anthony Maguire

Robert John Curtis

Nathan Christopher Evans

Clinton Thomas Poll

Gary Henry Blanch

Jaydan Charles Shore

Stephen Robert Granata

Christopher Coventry Randall

Joshua Lane Daniel Stacey

Jessica Ann Stickley

Jeffrey Edwin Taylor

Nathan Paul Williamson

Damon William Green

Amanda Jean Taylor

Michael William Cotter

Raymond William Hall Ross

Steven Ben Hoek

Dale John Arnold

Nicholas Robert Walters

Bailey-Lee Peter Brennan

Wesley Jai Maurice Bunker

Christopher Douglas Frampton

Jason Stephen Trickey

Julie Louise Lyngkuist

Stewart James Frescon

Stephen Price

Brent Colby Perkes-Redo

Matthew Southern

Stephanie Shaw

Anthony Peter Hayden

Melissa Karen Louise White

Leeroy John Bracken

Clayton Russell Saunders

Mark Peter Brennan

Jodie Maree Carr

Caleb Riley Blunt

Sharna Rebecca Harding

Richard Steven Saunders

Aquila May Sullivan

Christopher Brian Paton

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 27