Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 31
Crime

FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
31st Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kenneth James Bateman

Bevan Jackson Gregory Leahy

Shandell Zara Keleris

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 31

 

